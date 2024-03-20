Amazon deals: Top offers on smart ceiling fans to check out

I recently installed some smart ceiling fans in my home and I must say, they have made a significant difference. These fans are not only energy-efficient but also incredibly convenient to control. With just a few taps on my smartphone or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant, I can effortlessly adjust their speed, turn them on or off, and even change the direction of their rotation. Some models also come with additional features like built-in LED lights that can be dimmed or changed to different colours. But the best part is that I can schedule the fans to turn on or off at specific times or set them to adjust automatically based on the temperature or humidity levels in my home.

Overall, smart ceiling fans are a must-have investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home’s comfort and convenience while saving on energy costs. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your home with smart ceiling fans before the summer arrives. Here are a few options that you can consider, and the good news is that Amazon is currently offering discounts on them.

Best Amazon deals on smart ceiling fans

Crompton Silent Pro Blossom

READ MORE Amazon deals: Best offers on robotic vacuum cleaners

The Crompton Silent Pro Blossom is a compact and stylish fan that is equipped with the company’s 2X Silent IoT-enabled 5 Star BLDC technology. With this fan, you can control its settings through voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, or by using the mobile app, which also allows you to set timers. The fan comes with built-in breeze and sleep modes, along with personalisation options and mood lights. It has a sweep size of 1200mm and air delivery of 220 cubic mm. The fan is also equipped with a 12W LED light at the centre of its bottom. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 12,075 instead of its original price of Rs 16,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Luminous Signature Audie

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable fan, you may want to consider the Luminous Signature Audie. This fan has a blade length of 1200mm, a fan speed of 380 RPM, and an air delivery of 230 cubic mm. It has a high-speed motor that rotates rapidly and provides better heat dissipation. You can control the speed, modes, and functions of this fan using either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Additionally, you can use the remote control that comes with the fan, or voice assistants to set timers. Currently, the Luminous Signature Audie fan is available for Rs 3,507 on Amazon, which is a discount from the original price of Rs 5,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

Atomberg Studio Smart+

Atomberg is an excellent brand for smart fans, and the Studio Smart+ model is one of their most affordable options. This fan has an energy-efficient BLDC motor that can deliver air up to 224 cubic mm with a rotation speed of 360 RPM. It’s an IoT-enabled fan, which means you can control it using your voice assistant such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Additionally, the fan comes with a remote controller that you can use to operate it. You can connect the fan to your device either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Currently, the Atomberg Studio Smart+ is available for Rs 5,799, which is a discount from its original price of Rs 8,490.