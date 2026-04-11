7 BLDC smart fans that save electricity and offer remote control

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 08:43 PM (IST)
Looking for energy-saving ceiling fans with smart controls? Here are 7 options with remote, app, and voice support that focus on low power use and everyday convenience.
Uses 35W with BLDC motor and 5-star rating. Offers 235 CMM airflow with remote, app, and Alexa support. Includes sleep, timer, boost modes. Runs at 57dB with 3-year warranty. Priced around Rs 3,999.
Runs on 35W BLDC motor with 220 CMM airflow. Supports remote, app, and voice control. Includes fan scheduler for automation. Comes with 5-star rating and 2-year warranty. Price is around Rs 2,549.
Consumes 35W and delivers 230 CMM airflow. Features remote, app, and voice control. Includes boost, timer, and sleep modes. Operates at 57dB noise level. Comes with a longer 5-year warranty. Priced at Rs 4,799.
This 32W BLDC fan offers 225 CMM airflow. Supports app, remote, and voice control. Includes boost, timer, sleep, and breeze modes. Comes with 5-star rating and 5-year warranty. Price is around Rs 5,549.
Consumes 39W with strong 245 CMM airflow. Includes mood lighting options and anti-dust design. Supports smart controls and runs at 50dB noise. Comes with 5-year warranty. Price is around Rs 12,511.
Uses 30W power and delivers 260 CMM airflow. Includes LCD remote, app, and voice control. Features boost, timer, and sleep modes with 3-color downlight. Comes with 5-year warranty. Price is around Rs 12,799.
One of the lowest at 28W with 220 CMM airflow. Supports remote, app, and voice control. Includes boost and timer modes. Runs at 57dB and comes with 3-year warranty. Priced around Rs 4,999.
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