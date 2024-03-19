Amazon deals: Want to replace your old TV with a brand new Smart TV? Amazon has several deals for you this week. Smart TVs from across different ranges have been discounted on the platform. Some have flat discounts, while others have bank instant offers and coupon discounts. The 43-inch size is one of the most popular screen sizes for a Smart TV so we have curated some of the top options in this article. Let’s take a look at the top options.

Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal Neo Series TV is available at Rs 30,990 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,500 coupon discount taking the price down to Rs 29,490. The Smart TV has a 43-inch screen with a 4K resolution. The screen has thin bezels and features HDR10+ support. The TV has a Crystal Processor 4K and comes with features like adaptive sound and Voice Assistant. The TV comes with a Smart Remote that has hotkeys for quick access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Sony’s Bravia 43-inch TV with model number KD-43X74K costs Rs 37,999 on Amazon. The TV’s 43-inch screen supports 4K HDR resolution. It is powered by an X1 4K processor and runs on Google TV OS. It has Ok Google support and works with Alexa devices. It has speakers with Dolby Audio support. The Smart TV comes with pre-installed apps like YouTube, YouTube Music and others. Further, you can download more apps like Prime Video and Netflix from the Play Store. It also has a Smart Remote with hotkeys for specific apps.

These are some of the top 43-inch Smart TVs you can buy on Amazon under Rs 40,000.