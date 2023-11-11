Amazon deals: Top neckbands under Rs 2,000 from Realme, Redmi, more

Despite the rising trend of Truly Wireless Earbuds (TWS), neckbands continue to dominate a significant portion of the mobile phone market. They are an essential accessory, whether you’re a film enthusiast, a passionate music fan, or a business professional who requires a headset for daily meetings. The market is brimming with a variety of neckbands at different price points. If you’re in the market for a neckband priced under Rs 2,000, the following list showcases some of the best deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. We’ve curated a selection of the finest neckbands under Rs 2,000, perfect for your morning meetings or marathon sessions of your favourite shows. So, explore the list of top neckbands under 2000 below.

boAt Rockerz 255 Neo

This neckband has 12mm dynamic bass driver. It can last for up to 25 hours and has fast charging support, which on 10 minutes of charging gives 10 hours of playback time. It also supports dual device connection, and Bluetooth 5.2. It has magnetic on/off feature and IPX6 dust and water resistance.

boAt Rockerz 255 Neo is currently available for Rs 1,299.

Realme Buds Wireless 3

This neckband has 13.6mm dynamic bass driver with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with 360° Spatial Audio Effect. It can last for up to 40 hours and has fast charging support, which on 10 minutes of charging gives 25 hours of playback time. It also supports dual device connection, Google Fast Pairing and Bluetooth 5.3. It has 45ms ultra-low latency for smooth gaming experience and IP55 dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 is currently available for Rs 1,699.

Infinity – JBL Tranz N400

This neckband has 12mm dynamic bass driver. It can last for up to 20 hours and has fast charging support, which on 10 minutes of charging gives 4 hours of playback time. It also supports dual equaliser.

Infinity – JBL Tranz N400 is currently available for Rs 1,099.

Redmi Sonic Bass

This neckband has 9.2mm dynamic bass driver with dual Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). It can last for up to 16 hours and has fast charging support, which on 10 minutes of charging gives 2.23 hours of playback time. It also supports multi-point pairing, Google Fast Pairing and Bluetooth 5.2. It has IPX5 dust and water resistance.

Redmi Sonic Bass is currently available for Rs 1,199.