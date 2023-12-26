comscore
  Amazon deals: Top deals on foldable phones this week

Amazon deals: Top deals on foldable phones this week

Amazon deals are back and this time, the platform is offering foldable phones at a discount of up to 55 percent on MRP. Foldable phones start from as low as Rs 44,999.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Dec 26, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is offering discounts on select devices this week.
  • Foldable phones also have up to 55 percent off in the sale.
  • Foldables start from as low as Rs 44,999 on Amazon.

If are in the market looking for a foldable phone, then there are several options available. Amazon certainly has the best range when it comes to foldables as not just premium foldables, but even lower-range foldable devices are available on the platform. Interestingly, Amazon is hosting a sale on some foldable phones this week. In this week’s sale, foldable phones are available at up to 55 percent off. Clamshell foldable phones are available starting at Rs 44,999, while the book-style foldable device can be purchased from as low as Rs 69,999.

To make your purchase of a foldable phone more informed and convenient, we have listed the top deals on foldable phones available on Amazon in this article. Let’s take a look at the available options.

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola’s Razr 40 clamshell foldable phone is available at Rs 44,999 as opposed to its usual selling price of Rs 49,999. Additionally, there’s a cashback offer and a no-cost EMI option available. The device has multiple color options to choose from. It sports a 6.9-inch 144Hz primary display and a 1.5-inch secondary screen. Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available at 24 percent off its MRP of Rs 71,999. It features a large 6.9-inch main screen and a 1.32-inch circular secondary screen. It is powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 64MP main camera and a 32MP selfie lens. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

Tecno’s first foldable phone launched earlier this year is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,999. Additionally, the bank offers and exchange discounts can further take the price close to the Rs 60,000 mark. The foldable has a mammoth 7.85-inch screen when unfolded and a 6.42-inch display when folded. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset and boasts a 50MP triple-rear camera system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is priced at Rs 99,999 on Amazon, but there’s a Rs 7,000 flat discount on HDFC and OneCard bank cards, taking the price down to Rs 92,999. The Z Flip 5 clamshell foldable phone has a large secondary screen as opposed to its predecessor. It is sized 3.4 inches. There’s also a 6.7-inch primary display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 3,700mAh cell with 25W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5g

Pranav Sawant

