Amazon Deals: If you were planning to purchase your first Flip smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is probably the best option now. Amazon is hosting a limited-time coupon discount on the device, making it the most affordable flip smartphone on the platform. Let’s take a look at the deal price of the device.

Tecno Phantom V Flip is priced at Rs 54,999 on Amazon. However, there’s a Rs 10,000 coupon discount. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 bank discount. With both offers, the final price of the device goes down to Rs 43,999.

The device at the same price is now available in two different colour options – Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.

Buy Now on Amazon

Specifications and features

The Phantom V Flip features a 6.7-inch main flexible display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It has a 1.32-inch secondary screen with 800 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC. It is a 6nm octa-core chipset coupled with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

As for the cameras, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4k resolution videos at 30fps. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. The front camera is capable of recording 1440p videos at 30fps.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It runs on Android 13 OS with HiOS 13 on top.

The smartphone has stereo speakers but lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack. The following are the dimensions of the phone – 88.8 x 57.1 x 15mm (when folded), 171.7 x 74.1 x 7mm (when unfolded).

It is worth noting that the aforementioned deal price may change depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up and grab the deal as soon as possible while the stocks last.