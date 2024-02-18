Amazon deal: If you are planning to buy a premium Samsung smartphone and are on a budget of around Rs 60,000, don’t the wrong device. Samsung has a couple of premium phones at around the said range, but the best device at that price point will be last year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. The 2023’s compact flagship has now received a massive discount on Amazon, making it a good premium phone option. Let’s take a look at the deal.

READ MORE Good news! Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price cut announced

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999, which is Rs 10,000 cheaper than the launch price of Rs 74,999. Additionally, there’s up to Rs 5,000 bank discount taking the price down to Rs 59,999.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy F15 5G design revealed, India launch soon

Those who want to opt for the exchange offer can get up to Rs 27,000 discount depending on the device. There’s also a No Cost EMI option via Amazon Pay Later and select Credit Cards. Interested buyers can get the device in all of its available colour options.

Buy Now on Amazon

Specifications of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G comes with a compact form factor. It features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen has HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 2 for added protection.

The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom support. It has a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos, whereas, the front camera can record 4k videos.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base internal storage. The 3,900mAh non-removable battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It also has facial unlock support. Since it’s a Samsung flagship, it has Samsung DeX support. It has a stereo speaker setup but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.3. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer via a Type-C cable or OTG. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has One UI on top. It has already received Android 14 and will also receive the next Android 15 update.