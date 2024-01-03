comscore
03 Jan, 2024 | Wednesday

  • Amazon Deals: Get 75% off on smartwatches under Rs 4,000

Amazon Deals: Get 75% off on smartwatches under Rs 4,000

Amazon is hosting its weekly deals and smartwatches are available at up to 75 percent off. Check the top options under Rs 4,000.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 03, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Smartwatch 1
Smartwatch 1

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a wide range of smartwatches available at a discounted price.
  • Bestselling smartwatches have up to 75 percent off.
  • Most smartwatches under Rs 4,000 come with features like Bluetooth calling.

Smartwatches have become increasingly popular lately and now many people wear them over a traditional smartwatch. But why are they so popular? For starters, smartwatches not only show time, but also monitor health and track workouts and steps. Additionally, when using a smartwatch, you aren’t just limited to a single watch face or dial, but rather one can use multiple watch faces. This means a new look every day. Apart from this, one can also control music and camera shutter on their phone with a smartwatch. There are several other useful features of a smartwatch that make it convenient such as setting a timer, compass, a voice recorder, and also Bluetooth calling.

Having said that, having a smartwatch can be an advantage, especially when they are available at an affordable price. Amazon has a wide range of smartwatches from several brands. As a weekly offer, Amazon is providing up to 75  percent off on smartwatches. Let’s take a look at the top smartwatches under Rs 4,000 on Amazon.

CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR Smartwatch

CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR Smartwatch is available at Rs 3,499 on the platform. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 850 nits of brightness. The screen supports Always On Display. The smartwatch has a rugged look and comes with precision sensors for activity tracking. It has health modes like SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and others.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartphone is priced at 61 percent off its listed price of Rs 8,999. It can now be grabbed at Rs 3,499. The smartwatch has a large 1.96-inch Always On AMOLED display. It has a squarish design with metallic straps.  The smartwatch has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 enabling Bluetooth Calling. It has 100+ sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is available at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. It comes in multiple colors and straps. It features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with support for 110 built-in watch faces. The smartwatch has Bluetooth Calling and 300+ sports modes. It also has AI voice assistance and 4GB of storage space.

CrossBeats Armour Smartwatch

CrossBeats Armour Smartwatch is now priced at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. It is a rugged-looking smartwatch available in four multi-shade color options. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch Always On AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness. It comes with several watch faces and has 125+ sports modes. The smartwatch is advertised to offer up to 15 days of battery life.

