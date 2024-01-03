Amazon Deals: Get 75% off on smartwatches under Rs 4,000

Smartwatches have become increasingly popular lately and now many people wear them over a traditional smartwatch. But why are they so popular? For starters, smartwatches not only show time, but also monitor health and track workouts and steps. Additionally, when using a smartwatch, you aren’t just limited to a single watch face or dial, but rather one can use multiple watch faces. This means a new look every day. Apart from this, one can also control music and camera shutter on their phone with a smartwatch. There are several other useful features of a smartwatch that make it convenient such as setting a timer, compass, a voice recorder, and also Bluetooth calling.

Having said that, having a smartwatch can be an advantage, especially when they are available at an affordable price. Amazon has a wide range of smartwatches from several brands. As a weekly offer, Amazon is providing up to 75 percent off on smartwatches. Let’s take a look at the top smartwatches under Rs 4,000 on Amazon.

CULTSPORT Cult.Sport Ranger XR Smartwatch is available at Rs 3,499 on the platform. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 850 nits of brightness. The screen supports Always On Display. The smartwatch has a rugged look and comes with precision sensors for activity tracking. It has health modes like SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and others.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartphone is priced at 61 percent off its listed price of Rs 8,999. It can now be grabbed at Rs 3,499. The smartwatch has a large 1.96-inch Always On AMOLED display. It has a squarish design with metallic straps. The smartwatch has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 enabling Bluetooth Calling. It has 100+ sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is available at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. It comes in multiple colors and straps. It features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with support for 110 built-in watch faces. The smartwatch has Bluetooth Calling and 300+ sports modes. It also has AI voice assistance and 4GB of storage space.

CrossBeats Armour Smartwatch is now priced at Rs 3,999 on Amazon. It is a rugged-looking smartwatch available in four multi-shade color options. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch Always On AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness. It comes with several watch faces and has 125+ sports modes. The smartwatch is advertised to offer up to 15 days of battery life.