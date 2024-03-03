Amazon deals: Best water purifiers for under Rs 20,000

Water purifiers have become an essential household appliance, especially in areas where the quality of tap water is questionable. These devices help to remove impurities and contaminants from water, making it safe for consumption. There are several types of water purifiers available in the market, including RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers, UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers, and gravity-based purifiers. RO purifiers use a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, minerals, and other impurities from the water. UV purifiers, on the other hand, use ultraviolet radiation to eliminate bacteria and viruses from the water. It is essential to choose a water purifier based on the quality of water in your area and your specific requirements. But if you are looking for a purifier that uses both technologies, here are some options on Amazon that you may consider.

Best Amazon deals on water purifiers for under Rs 20,000

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

If you are looking for a water purifier that can provide you with pure, alkaline, and healthy drinking water, then you should consider the Kent RO Water Purifier. This purifier uses multiple purification technologies, such as RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS Control, to remove all kinds of impurities from water, including dissolved solids, chemicals, bacteria, and viruses. The Alkaline feature also enhances the pH of the water up to 9.5, which helps in reducing acidity, regulating the body’s pH levels, boosting your immunity, and fortifying your health. The TDS Control system allows you to adjust the TDS level of the purified water according to your preference and retain essential natural minerals in the water. This is currently selling for Rs 16,949, instead of the listed price of Rs 21,000.

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier is a smart and advanced device that offers you pure and healthy water. It has a 10-stage water purification system that includes RO, UV, UF, MTDS, copper, alkaline and essential minerals. It can handle any water source, whether it is tanker, borewell or municipal water. It also has an in-tank UV light that kills germs inside the storage tank 24×7. You can monitor the water quality, filter health, water consumption and service alerts through the Urban Company App. The device has an 8L food-grade tank that stores the water safely. This water purifier is currently available for Rs 17,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 24,999.

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster

Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier is a smart and efficient product that ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family. It uses RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology to remove harmful contaminants, viruses, bacteria and impurities from water while adjusting the taste according to the water source. It can handle water from any source, whether it is tanker, borewell or municipal water, and can purify water with TDS up to 2000 PPM. It also has convenient features such as a high storage capacity of 7 litres, an LED indicator for power, tank and service status, a flexible installation option and a transparent tank. The Aquaguard Aura water purifier is currently available for Rs 14,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 24,500.