Amazon Coupons Bonanza offer: Top deals on TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000

Amazon has announced a new Coupons Bonanza offer on a range of products, giving customers to bring down the costs of their favourite items. If you are looking for a pair of new truly wireless earbuds, this could be the right time to make the purchase. Not only are these earbuds selling for less price, but with the help of coupons on select items, you can bring down the cost further. We have curated a list of the best TWS earbuds selling for under Rs 2,000 on Amazon right now to help you make the decision better.

READ MORE Amazon Coupons Bonanza offer: Top deals on Tablets

Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

The Oppo Enco Buds are the company’s cheapest TWS earbuds that come with a minimalistic design and compact footprint that makes them pocketable. These earbuds come with 24 hours of runtime on a single charge. With the help of a double-layer composite diaphragm, the earbuds are able to offer crisp and bass-heavy audio output. There is Dolby Atmos noise cancellation supported on the earbuds, which are also IP54 dust and water-resistant. The Oppo Enco Buds are currently selling for Rs 1,599, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds are one of the best options in this price category. These earbuds come with 12mm “Bass Pro” drivers for deep, rich bass and crisp, clear highs. These stem-design earbuds offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls that make audio clear even in noisy environments. The earbuds also offer 30 hours of battery life with a single charge and support Google Fast Pair. The Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for protection against dust and water. The Redmi Buds 4 Active cost Rs 1,399, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Boat Airdopes 121v2 comes with a very compact design, featuring a weight of 4 grams per earbud. Boat claims the earbuds offer a non-stop playback of up to 3.5 hours with each charge and an additional 10.5 hours with the charging case. The charging case also has a charging indicator. The Boat Airdopes 121v2 come with 8mm drivers, which are claimed to offer an immersive auditory experience. The new earbuds come with support for Google Assistant, as well. The Boat Airdopes 121v2 earbuds cost Rs 1,299 right now, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are probably the cheapest good-looking earbuds in this price segment. The PTron Bassbuds Jade comes with support for ultra-low latency, high-fidelity stereo sound, and a total playtime of 40 hours including the charging case. The earbuds support a one-step pairing with Quick Connect and Dual HD Mic for clear calls. The earbuds support 13mm dynamic drivers with IPX4 water- and dust-resistant body. The PTron Bassbuds Jade earbuds cost Rs 859 on Amazon currently, as opposed to their listed price of Rs 3,699.