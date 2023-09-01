Amazon has commenced its Coupons Bonanza offer today in India. The sale offers up to 70 percent off on select electronics and accessories including smartphones and gadgets. Buyers can also grab tablets at a discounted price in the sale. There are also bank and card discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank and up to Rs 2,000 on OneCard.

We have curated a list of tablets that you can consider purchasing in the sale. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available at 16,999 on Amazon. Additionally, it has up to 1,750 bank discounts. The tablet comes with a large 10.5-inch LCD display and an 8MP single-rear camera. It is powered by a Unisoc T618 processor and packs a 7040mAh battery. It boots on Android 13 out of the box with OneUI 5.1 on top.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is now available at Rs 28,999. Again, it has up to Rs 1,750 bank discounts and is also available on EMI. The tablet comes with a dedicated S Pen support. It has a 10.4-inch LCD display and is powered by an octa-core chipset. It packs a 7,040mAh battery and boots on Android 12 OS but is upgradable to Android 13 OS.

OnePlus Pad is priced at Rs 39,998 on Amazon. It has a Rs 1,000 instant discount on OneCard. The tablet has a large 11.61-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset and packs a 9,610mAh battery. It has a 67W fast charging and boots on the latest Andriod 13 OS.

Xiaomi Pad is now available at Rs 28,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s up to RS 1,750 off with bank offers. The tablet sports an 11-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate support. It has features like Dolby Atmos, Metal Unibody construction, and dual rear cameras. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and packs an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Honor Pad X9 is the most affordable tablet on this list. It is priced at Rs 15,999 in the sale. Again, there are some bank offers available. The tablet sports an 11.5-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset and has 4GB of RAM. It houses a 7,250mAh battery that is said to offer up to 13 hours of offline video viewing experience.