Amazon India has announced its annual sale event for Prime members. Prime Day 2023 will be a two-day event and will start on July 15 at 12:00 AM and will last till July 16, 2023.

Prime Day 2023 offers up to 55 percent discount on the latest Fire TV, Echo smart speakers, and smart display devices. Interested buyers can avail these discounts to switch to smart living.

Smart Home

Amazon is offering deals on Echo smart speakers and smart home combos during the sale period. These smart home products including Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers and smart displays can help users play music, turn on lights, control compatible appliances, set reminders and alarms, get news and weather updates, source information, enjoy fun games, and much more with just your voice.

Interested buyers can avail 68 percent discount on Echo Dot (3-Generation) and Wipro 9W smart bulb combo and get it for Rs 2,099. Amazon is offering a 63 percent discount on Echo Dot (4-Generation) and Wipro 9W smart bulb combo during the sale, and it will be available for Rs 2,399. Similarly, a 42 percent discount will be available on Echo Dot (4-Generation) with Clock and Wipro 12W smart bulb combo. This combo will be available for Rs 4,649.

In addition to this, interested buyers can avail 50 percent discount on Echo Dot (4-Generation) with Alexa and get it for Rs 2,249. Echo Dot (3-Generation) will be available for Rs 1,949 after a 56 percent discount and Echo Show 5 (2-Generation) will be priced at Rs 5,499 after a 38 percent discount during the sale period.

Furthermore, Echo (4-Generation) powered by Dolby Audio and Alexa and Wipro 9W smart bulb combo will be available for Rs 7,149 after a 40 percent discount. Similarly, Echo Studio (smart speaker powered by Dolby Atmos and Alexa) and Wipro 9W smart bulb combo will be available for Rs 18,149.

Fire TV

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Fire TV during the sale period. Fire TV upgrades a TV and provides a streaming experience with the option to pick from thousands of movies and TV shows across free and paid content on Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, and more.

During the sale period, interested buyers can avail a flat 56 percent discount on Fire TV and can get it for Rs 2,199. In addition to this, Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite will be available for Rs 1,799 after a 55 percent discount and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Rs 3,499.

Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE with a 6-inch-high resolution display, built-in light, 32GB storage and Wi-Fi will be available for Rs 7,999 during the Prime Day sale and Kindle Paperwhite (11-Gen) with a starting price of Rs 10,999.