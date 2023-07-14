Amazon Pay to give 100 percent cashback on recharges during Prime Day Sale 2023

As part of the Prime Day sale, the company will offer “a plethora of benefits, cashbacks, and easy credit access" to enable customers to use Amazon Pay.

Amazon is ready to kick off the Prime Day sale in India on July 15, featuring an extravaganza of deals on several product categories. Besides them, the shopping platform has announced a range of offers for users of Amazon Pay – its digital payments service. Amazon Pay will offer up to 100 percent off on mobile and DTH recharges, subscription payments, and ticket bookings, among others.

As part of the Prime Day 2023 sale, the company will offer “a plethora of benefits, cashbacks, and easy credit access” to enable customers to use Amazon Pay over other payment methods to maximise savings. Here are the benefits customers can expect when they make payments using Amazon Pay:

Daily rewards: When you use Amazon Pay to pay for mobile, DTH, and card recharges, as well as for ticket bookings and gift cards, you become eligible for a cashback of 100 percent up to Rs 50. On buying subscriptions using Amazon Pay UPI, you are eligible for up to Rs 2,500 off. Buying digital gold for a minimum of Rs 300 makes you eligible for a 5 percent discount up to Rs 5,000.

For non-Prime members: While these benefits are for Amazon Prime members, non-Prime members also benefit from the Prime Day sale. Such users get a reward bonanza with 100 percent off up to Rs 35 back on all recharges, up to Rs 1,500 off on subscriptions using Amazon Pay UPI and 3 percent up to Rs 3,000 with a minimum purchase of Rs 300 on Digital Gold on a maximum of 10 transactions per month.

Uber rides: Using Amazon Pay for Uber rides makes you eligible for a cashback of 5 percent on unlimited rides. But the entire 5 percent cashback is not credited to your Amazon Pay account. Only 1 percent is credited back to Amazon Pay, while the rest 4 percent goes to your Uber credit. This benefit is available only to Amazon Prime members.

Flights and hotels: In addition to those, Amazon Pay users will also be eligible for up to a 25 percent discount on domestic flights and up to 17 percent off on international flights booked on Amazon. There is also a discount of up to 50 percent on 100,000 hotel stays when you use Amazon Pay to pay for bookings.