iPhone 14 deal in Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale revealed

Amazon has revealed the deal on the Apple iPhone 14 ahead of the commencement of the Prime Day 2023 sale on July 15 in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off July 15, featuring a deluge of deals on smartphones, among other product categories. One of the best deals you can find during the sale is on the latest iPhone. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the discount you can get on the iPhone 14. As opposed to its original price, the iPhone 14 will be available for less than Rs 67,000 during the sale. Over and above that, you can expect bank card discounts, cashbacks, and exchange offers to sweeten the deal.

In its latest TV commercial, Amazon India announced that the iPhone 14 will start for as low as Rs 66,499 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. That is more than Rs 13,000 less than the original price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. The new price is likely to be applicable to all colour variants of the iPhone 14, but, considering the history, the highly-demanded colour variant becomes slightly more expensive than others throughout the sale period.

The Prime Day sale is still a few days away and Amazon was selling the iPhone 14 for Rs 67,999 at the time of writing. This price, however, is likely to change to the one Amazon has confirmed. What it has not confirmed are additional deals on the purchase of the iPhone 14. Besides the discount, there are usually a bunch of offers lined up, including discounts and cashback on using credit and debit cards of partner banks, bonuses on exchanging an old phone, and sometimes vouchers. Amazon is likely to announce these deals sometime closer to the commencement of the Prime Day sale.

In addition to the iPhone 14, Amazon also revealed offers on newly-launched smartphones. You can expect card discounts and deals on smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, and OnePlus Nord 3 5G, among others. Moreover, Amazon will offer discounts on previously launched smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme, and Nokia.