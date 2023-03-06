Amazon s new store front is giving deep discounts on 5G phones

Amazon India has announced the Amazon Fifth Gear Store in India. This new digital store front is available on Amazon India up to March 9 and during this period, Amazon India is offering a host of interesting deals and discounts on the purchase of 5G smartphones from its Fifth Gear Store front. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

In addition to offering deep discounts on the purchase of smartphones such as OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G among others, Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange offer, 12 months of complimentary Prime membership and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Top offers at Amazon’s Fifth Gear Store

So, if you are planning to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, here are the top deals that you should consider at the Amazon Fifth Gear Store Front:

— Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at a price of Rs 17,999. Interested buyers will also be able to avail exchange bonus offer worth Rs 2000. In India, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro starts at Rs 21,999.

— Similarly, the iQOO Neo 7 5G is available at a price of Rs 28,499 at the Amazon Fifth Gear Store. Amazon India says that customers can avail an addition exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI offer up to six months on the purchase of the phone.

— Additionally, Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone starts at Rs 1,24,999 in India. However, at Amazon’s store front, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,16,999. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to get Rs 14,000 off on opting for the exchange offer.

— Coming to the newly launched OnePlus 11R 5G, interested buyers will get up to Rs 3,000 extra off on exchanging an old 4G phone.

— Also, Amazon India is offering up to Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange of old phones. This offer is available on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G. The e-retailer is also offering up to Rs 1,000 off on exchanging an old phone for the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.