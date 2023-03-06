comscore Amazon’s new store front is giving deep discounts on 5G phones
News

Amazon announces Fifth Gear Store launch in India: Check top deals, discounts, offers

Deals

Amazon has announced a new online store for purchasing 5G smartphones in India. Here are all the discounts and offers that you need to check out.

Highlights

  • Amazon has announced Fifth Gear Store launch in India.
  • Amazon’s Fifth Gear Store offers discounts on 5G phones.
  • Amazon’s Fifth Gear Store offers are available up to March 9.
Amazon

Amazon India has announced the Amazon Fifth Gear Store in India. This new digital store front is available on Amazon India up to March 9 and during this period, Amazon India is offering a host of interesting deals and discounts on the purchase of 5G smartphones from its Fifth Gear Store front. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

In addition to offering deep discounts on the purchase of smartphones such as OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G among others, Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange offer, 12 months of complimentary Prime membership and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Top offers at Amazon’s Fifth Gear Store

So, if you are planning to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, here are the top deals that you should consider at the Amazon Fifth Gear Store Front:

— Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at a price of Rs 17,999. Interested buyers will also be able to avail exchange bonus offer worth Rs 2000. In India, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro starts at Rs 21,999.

— Similarly, the iQOO Neo 7 5G is available at a price of Rs 28,499 at the Amazon Fifth Gear Store. Amazon India says that customers can avail an addition exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI offer up to six months on the purchase of the phone.

— Additionally, Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone starts at Rs 1,24,999 in India. However, at Amazon’s store front, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,16,999. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to get Rs 14,000 off on opting for the exchange offer.

— Coming to the newly launched OnePlus 11R 5G, interested buyers will get up to Rs 3,000 extra off on exchanging an old 4G phone.

— Also, Amazon India is offering up to Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange of old phones. This offer is available on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G. The e-retailer is also offering up to Rs 1,000 off on exchanging an old phone for the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 3:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Amazon s new store front is giving deep discounts on 5G phones

Acer Swift Go 14 laptop launched in India Rs 62,990: Check details here

Netflix renews Elite's Indian adaptation Class for second season

Airtel announces its largest ever 5G roll-out in 125 cities

Huawei suspected of tracking visitors via security badges at MWC 2023

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video