Alexa gets a new voice in India: How to turn it on

Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa turned five in India today. On the occasion, the company announced a new voice for Alexa. Amazon India today announced that now users in India will be able to switch between Alexa's original voice, the one we have grown accustomed to over the years, to a new masculine sound voice.

Amazon says that Alexa will be able to respond users' queries in both English and in Hindi when using its new masculine voice. "For the first-time, Indian users will be able to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new masculine sounding voice," Amazon India said today.

The company also said that customers can use any of the wake words including Alexa, Echo, Computer and Amazon to ask questions in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

How to switch to Alexa’s male voice

Using voice commands

Users can change Alexa’s voice by saying “Alexa, change your voice” on their Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display.

Using Alexa app

Step 1: Open Alexa app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Devices tab at the bottom of the app screen.

Step 3: Under the Favourites section, tap the name of the device for which you want to change the voice.

Step 4: Now tap the Gear icon at the top right corner of the app window to access the individual device’s settings.

Step 5: Now scroll down to the General section and select Alexa’s Voice option.

Step 6: Now select the voice that you want to pick, and you select.

Discounts on Echo devices on Amazon

In addition to announcing a new voice for its virtual assistant Alexa, Amazon also announced that it will soon be hosting a special sale for its Echo devices in India. This special sale will be hosted on Amazon India’s e-retail platform in India between March 2 and March 4. The sale will go live at 12AM on March 2, 2023, and last until 11:59PM on March 4, 2023. During the course of this sale, Amazon India will be offering deals and discounts on the purchase of various Alexa-powered devices such as Echo Show series of smart display, Echo smart speakers and the company’s Fire TV devices.

Interested buyers will also be able shop for third-party Alexa devices from companies such as boAt, Noise, Philips, Syska and more.