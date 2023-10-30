On October 30, Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, joined hands with DNA to host the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards. The event was a grand celebration of the achievements and innovations of the Indian auto industry in the past year. The event also featured a panel discussion on the electric vehicle market in India and the increased focus on safety features in four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The panelists included top leaders from the auto industry who shared their insights and perspectives on the current and future trends in the sector.

The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where the best four-wheelers and two-wheelers in various categories were honoured and recognized. The winners for the luxury four-wheelers category were announced in the following sub-categories:

Design of the Year (Luxury)

The nominees for this category included: McLaren Artura, Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ Roadster, Aston Martin DB12 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The winner for Design of the Year (Luxury) is Aston Martin DB12.

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic, Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW I7 and Audi Q8 E-Tron.

The winner for Luxury Electric Car of the Year is BMW I7.

The Auto Awards held two major panel discussions on — How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns, Shifting auto trends “Is EV the best foot forward”?

The winners for the two-wheelers category will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the Auto Awards 2023.