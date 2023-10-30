Zee Auto Awards 2023: Winners for 4-wheeler category awards announced

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, collaborated with DNA to host the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. The event witnessed who’s who in the auto industry and discussed the electric vehicle market in India. It also shed light on the increased focus on safety features in four wheelers and two wheelers.

The spotlight, however, was on the awards, that were distributed across two categories: two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The winners for the much-anticipated four-wheelers category have been announced. Here are the sub-categories and the corresponding winners:

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market)

The nominees for this category included: Honda City Facelift, MG Hector Facelift, Kia Seltos Facelift and Tata Nexon Facelift.

The winner for Facelift of the Year is Tata Nexon.

Design of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Tata Nexon Facelift, Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Exter.

The winner for Design of the Year is Hyundai Verna.

SUV of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Maruti Frox, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and Maruti Jimny.

The winner for SUV of the Year is Maruti Jimny.

Electric Car of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Hyundai IONIQ 5, MG Comet, Citroen EC3 and Tata Nexon EV Facelift.

The winner for Electric Car of the Year is Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Hi-Tech Car of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic, BMW 7-Series, Audi E-Tron and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The winner for Hi-Tech Car of the Year is Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Most Trusted Brand of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Skoda India and Honda Cars India.

The winner for Most Trusted Brand of the Year is Hyundai Motor India.

Most Promising Car of the Year

The nominees for this category included: Maruti Jimny, MG Comet, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter.

The winner for Most Promising Car of the Year is MG Comet.

The Auto Awards held two major panel discussions on— How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns, Shifting auto trends “is EV the best foot forward”?