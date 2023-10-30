Zee Media Corporation Ltd’s digital arm, Zee Digital in collaboration with DNA, successfully wrapped off the Auto Awards 2023. This year’s mega awards show held in Delhi was a successor to the Auto Awards Show from 2022. This was the third edition of the Auto Awards and it acknowledged and celebrated the automotive market and its players. The grandiose award show felicitated winners from the 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler categories, whilst also having panel discussions on two different topics.

Let’s see what all happened at the mega Auto Awards show.

The event began by lighting a lamp by the Chief Guest, Dilip Chenoy, and Zee representatives. It was followed by a speech from Chenoy, who’s Chairman of Bharat web3 Association and former secretary general of FICCI.

Soon after that, the first panel discussion took place, and its topic was ‘How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?‘.

Following were the panelists for this panel discussion.

Manish Raj Singhania – President FADA

Shraddha Suri Marwah – President, ACMA

Tutu Dhawan – Senior Automotive expert

Jasvinder Kaur – Professional rider and Automotive enthusiast (Moderator)

Next up, the Jury lineup was called upon the stage and then the first set of awards were given. Following was the jury lineup.

Garima Avtar – Extreme rally driver, Athlete

Ronojoy Mukherjee – Veteran Auto Journalist, Former SIAM Dy Director

Simranjeet Singh – Professional Superbike Racer

4-Wheeler Awards

Facelift of the Year (Mass Market) – Tata Nexon

Design of the Year – Hyundai Verna

SUV of the Year – Maruti Jimny

Electric Car of the Year – Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hi-Tech Car of the Year – Hyundai IONIQ 5

Most Trusted Brand of the Year – Hyundai Motor India

Most Promising Car of the Year – MG Comet

Design of the Year (Luxury) – Aston Martin

Luxury Electric Car of the Year – BMW i7

Luxury Car of the Year – BMW 7 Series

After this set of awards began the second panel discussion. The topic for this panel discussion was ‘Shifting auto trends: Is EV the best foot forward?’.

Following were the panelists for the second panel discussion.

Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director, Volvo Car India

Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki

Jaideep Wadhwa – Managing Director of Sterling Gtake E-Mobility

Sushant Mohan – CEO, DMCL (Moderator)

2-Wheeler Awards

Budget Motorcycle of the Year – Honda Shine 100

Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year – Ultraviolette F77

Scooter of the Year – Hero Xoom

Premium Motorcycle of the Year – KTM Duke 390

Most Trusted Brand of the Year (2W) – TVS Motor Company