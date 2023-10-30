Zee Digital and DNA has just wrapped off the grandiose and prestigious Auto Awards 2023. This was the third edition of the Auto Awards and it had two panel discussions that focused on two significant topics, Safety and EV’s importance.

The spotlight of the awards was obviously on different nominees and winners of the 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler award categories. There was also a focus on electric vehicles, with awards like ‘Electric two-wheeler’ and ‘Electric car’ of the year.

With that said, let’s take a look at all the 2-wheeler awards category winners in this year’s Auto Awards 2023.

Budget Motorcycle of the Year

The nominees for this category include Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Shine 100, Honda SP 160, and Bajaj Pulsar N150.

The winner for the Budget Motorcycle of the Year is the Honda Shine 100.

Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year

The nominees for this category include Ultraviolette F77, Ather 450X Gen 3, Hero Vida V1, and Tork Kratos R.

The winner for the Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year is the Ultraviolette F77.

Scooter of the Year

For this category, the nominees are Hero Xoom 110, Honda Activa H-Smart, and Honda Dio 125.

The winner for the Scooter of the Year is the Hero Xoom.

Premium Motorcycle of the Year

The nominees for this category are the KTM Duke 390, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

The winner for Premium Motorcycle of the Year is the KTM Duke 390.

Most Trusted Brand of the Year (2W)

Coming to the most trusted brand of the year, the nominees for this category include Honda 2 Wheelers India, Yamaha Motor India, TVS Motor Company, and Hero Motocorp.

The winner for the Most Trusted Brand of the Year (2W) is the TVS Motor Company.