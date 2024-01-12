After a series of teasers and a global reveal in mid-December, Kia has finally launched the eagerly awaited facelifted Sonet in India. The compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh for the base variant, extending up to Rs 15.69 lakh for the top-tier X-Line trim, both prices being ex-showroom. The refreshed Sonet is available in 19 variants, including five diesel manual options. Here are more details on specifications and variant-wise price of the Kia Sonet 2024 facelift.

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift India variant-wise prices

The Kia Sonet 2024 facelift is available with three engine and four transmission options. Here are the variant- wise prices of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift.

Variant Ex-showroom price in Rs 1.2-litre petrol 5MT HTE 799000 HTK 879000 HTK+ 989900 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ 1049000 HTX 1149000 HTX+ 1339000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT HTX 1229000 GTX+ 1449900 X-line 1469000 1.5-litre diesel 6MT HTE 979000 HTK 1039000 HTK+ 1139000 HTX 1199000 HTX+ 1369000 1.5-litre diesel 6iMT HTX 1259900 HTX+ 1439000 1.5l diesel 6AT HTX 1299000 GTX+ 1549900 X-line 1569000

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift specifications

The compact SUV’s mid-cycle facelift introduces numerous aesthetic updates, most notably a completely redesigned front fascia. The front of the sub-4-metre SUV now features an LED headlight setup, new L-shaped LED DRLs, a new front bumper with redesigned skid plates, and horizontally-mounted fog lamps. At the back, the updated Sonet sports a LED light bar connecting the two C-shaped LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets significant interior upgrades, including a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster borrowed from its bigger sibling, the Seltos. It retains the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but adds a new smaller screen below it for climate control information and toggle controls. The SUV’s seat upholstery has also been revamped, lending a more sophisticated feel to the interior.

In terms of features, the introduction of a Level 1 ADAS suite is a major update, offering Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA). All trims come standard with six airbags, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and ESC. Additional features in higher trims include cornering lamps, a four-way powered driver’s seat, and a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor. Top-spec Sonets also offer premium features like ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, and LED ambient lighting.

The Sonet facelift comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp (paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox), a 120hp turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 116hp. The turbo-petrol and diesel engines are mated to a 6-speed iMT, and the diesel variant now also offers a 6-speed manual gearbox.