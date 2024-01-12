MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Astor 2024 in India today. The Astor 2024 is equipped with a plethora of features designed to augment both safety and convenience. It holds the distinction of being India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and boasts 14 Autonomous Level 2 features, powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. The vehicle is offered in five different variants.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Top developments in auto industry

MG Astor 2024 India price

As for the pricing, the revamped 2024 Astor begins at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.98 lakh and is available in five variants: Sprint (new), Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Cars with most innovative designs launched in 2023

MG Astor 2024 specifications

The updated MG Astor is packed with features such as i-Smart 2.0, over 80 connected features, a Jio-powered voice recognition system, and a digital key function with an anti-theft feature. Additional features include ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

On the mechanical front, no changes have been made to the Astor’s powertrain. It continues to be driven by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor, with transmission options including a five-speed manual, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers”.

Meanwhile, After a series of teasers and a global reveal in mid-December, Kia has introduced the much-anticipated updated Sonet in India. The compact SUV’s pricing begins at Rs 7.99 lakh for the entry-level model and goes up to Rs 15.69 lakh for the premium X-Line variant, with both prices being ex-showroom. The revamped Sonet comes in 19 different versions, five of which are diesel manual options.