MG Motors India introduced two new variants of its popular SUV in India today. The company today introduced the Shine Pro and Select Pro variants in India today. These variants join the Style, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants in the company’s lineup. In addition to this, the company has also announced that the new MG Hector now comes at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakhs. Earlier, the SUV was available at a starting price of Rs 14.95 lakhs in the country.

MG Hector Shine Pro, Select Pro India price

As far as the pricing is concerned, The manual transmission variant for the petrol variant of the MG Hector Shine Pro costs Rs 15,99,800, while the CVT variant of the petrol variant of the car costs Rs 16,99,800. On the other hand, the manual transmission variant of diesel variant of the Hector Shine Pro costs Rs 17,69,900.

A hen laying golden eggs is difficult to believe but there’s something even more unbelievable that has come true! Now drive home the luxurious Next-Gen MG Hector at an unbelievable price of just ₹13.99* Lakh! #OhTeri #UnbelievablePrices #MGHector #MGMotorIndia pic.twitter.com/zJbCz1VQCy — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 4, 2024

Similarly, the manual transmission variant for the petrol variant of the MG Hector Select Pro costs Rs 17,29,800, while the CVT variant of the petrol variant of the car costs Rs 18,48,800. On the other hand, the manual transmission variant of diesel variant of the Hector Select Pro costs Rs 19,99,900.

These are the prices for the 5-seater variant of the car.

It is worth noting that the 6-seater variant is not available in Shine and Style variants, while the 7-seater variant is available only in Select Pro variant. The 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT variant of MG Hector Select Pro costs Rs 17,99,800, while the 2.0L Turbo Diesel variant of the car costs Rs 19,59,800.

This story is still updating…