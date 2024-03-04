comscore
MG Motors India today introduced two new variants of MG Hector in India. The company today introduced Shine Pro and Select Pro variants starting at Rs 15.99L.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 04, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

MG Hector

Story Highlights

  • MG Hector got two new variants in India today.
  • These new variants start at Rs 15.99 lakhs.
  • MG Hector is available in a total of six variants in India.

MG Motors India introduced two new variants of its popular SUV in India today. The company today introduced the Shine Pro and Select Pro variants in India today. These variants join the Style, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants in the company’s lineup. In addition to this, the company has also announced that the new MG Hector now comes at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakhs. Earlier, the SUV was available at a starting price of Rs 14.95 lakhs in the country.

MG Hector Shine Pro, Select Pro India price

As far as the pricing is concerned, The manual transmission variant for the petrol variant of the MG Hector Shine Pro costs Rs 15,99,800, while the CVT variant of the petrol variant of the car costs Rs 16,99,800. On the other hand, the manual transmission variant of diesel variant of the Hector Shine Pro costs Rs 17,69,900.

Similarly, the manual transmission variant for the petrol variant of the MG Hector Select Pro costs Rs 17,29,800, while the CVT variant of the petrol variant of the car costs Rs 18,48,800. On the other hand, the manual transmission variant of diesel variant of the Hector Select Pro costs Rs 19,99,900.

These are the prices for the 5-seater variant of the car.

It is worth noting that the 6-seater variant is not available in Shine and Style variants, while the 7-seater variant is available only in Select Pro variant. The 1.5L Turbo Petrol MT variant of MG Hector Select Pro costs Rs 17,99,800, while the 2.0L Turbo Diesel variant of the car costs Rs 19,59,800.

This story is still updating…

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

