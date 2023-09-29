Kia Seltos, Carens price hike from October 1: Details

Kia Motors has planned a hike in the price of two of its best-selling cars in India. Coming October 1, the Kia Seltos and Kia Carens will become more expensive, owing to the company’s strategy to absorb the rise in the production cost. It is common for OEMs to increase prices when there is a sizeable buyer queue to meet the demands. But, at the same time, there will be several different festive season offers on these cars that will help sweeten the deals.

Starting October 1, the price of Kia Seltos will increase by 2 percent, while that of Carens will go up by 5 percent (via Rushlane). The bookings for Seltos are currently on a downturn in anticipation of an upcoming facelift model. As such, Carens emerged as Kia’s second best-selling car last month.

Kia Carens, Seltos price

The Kia Carens will see a price hike in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the variant. The Seltos, on the other hand, will become costlier by up to 2 percent. While the exact prices are not clear, the hike will depend on the variants. Seltos was launched at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh. Its recently launched variants, GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) cost a starting price of Rs 19,39,900 for the petrol 7DCT variant and Rs 19,59,900 for the diesel 6AT variant, respectively.

Even though the prices of both Kia cars will go up by next month, there will be no changes to them. They will continue to come with the same engine options.

Kia’s Carens is one of the best-selling compact SUVs and rivals cars such as Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Ertiga. The Kia Seltos’ new variants come with 17 autonomous ADAS Level 2 functions, which make them compelling options in the compact SUV segment. It rivals cars such as MG Astor and Honda Elevate.