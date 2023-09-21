Kia Seltos GTX+ (S), X-Line (S) launched in India: Details

Kia Motors has launched two new trims of the popular Seltos facelift called the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). The new variants are believed to reduce the waiting period for the existing Seltos models. While Seltos currently has a waiting period of about four months, the new trims come with a waiting of about two months. Kia said the long waiting periods are due to supply chain constraints, but the new trims will make Seltos more readily available to buyers in India. However, buyers need to know that the new variants are not the top models and lack some features.

Kia Seltos GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) price in India

The new Seltos GTX+ (S) starts at Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Seltos X-Line (S) price in India starts at Rs 19.59 lakh, respectively.

Kia Seltos GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) features

Kia said bookings of Seltos recently crossed the 50,000 mark recently, which has resulted in higher waiting periods. A top model is available after four months of booking. But the car company also said the constraints in the constant supply chain also increased the waiting times. Components such as the 360-degree camera and the Bose sound system, which are available in top variants, are not easily available. That is why the new trims – Seltos GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) – lack these two features.

The new trims sit below the top-specced Seltos GTX+ and X-Line variants. But you get a 6-speaker sound system and a regular reverse camera on these variants. But in turn, you get a waiting time of around two months.

Other features such as ADAS, infotainment screens, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and electronic parking brakes continue to be available on the new Seltos trims. The Kia Seltos GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) come with either a 160hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT or a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter.