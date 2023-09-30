Hero two-wheelers to cost more from October 3: Check the details here

Hero MotoCorp has decided to increase the prices of some of its bikes and scooters from October 3, 2023. The company has attributed the price hike to the rising costs of inputs, such as raw materials and logistics, as well as the factors of product competitiveness, positioning, margins, and market share. The company has stated that the price hike will vary depending on the specific models and markets. The company has not yet revealed the list of models that will be affected by the price hike. Hero MotoCorp has recently launched several new models to expand its product range in India.

The company offers a variety of bikes, from the entry-level Splendor+ to the new Karizma XMR. The company also sells the Harley-Davidson X440, which was introduced earlier this year as part of its global partnership with the American bike maker.

Hero also has five scooters in its portfolio, from the new Destini Prime to the flagship Maestro Edge 125. The price hike will be 1 percent for select Hero two-wheeler models. This is the second price hike by the company this year, after a 1.5 percent revision in July. The price hike comes before the festive season, which is usually a peak time for two-wheeler sales in India.

Customers who want to buy a new Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler are advised to book their vehicle as soon as possible before the price hike takes effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has recently launched the Karizma XMR 210, a new bike that revives the legendary Karizma brand in India. The Karizma XMR 210 is a modern and stylish bike that offers a 210cc liquid-cooled engine, a six-speed gearbox, a slip and assist clutch and a top speed of 143kmph. The bike also has a six-step mono-shock suspension, an adjustable windshield, and a large LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation features. The bike is available in three colours- Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black. It is priced at Rs 1,72,900 for the introductory offer and Rs 1,82,900 for the regular price.

The Karizma XMR 210 has a new fairing design that gives it a sporty look. It has LED lights all around, including headlights, taillights, turn indicators and DRLs. The ORVMs are mounted on the fairing and the instrument cluster is fully digital with various information such as speed, fuel level, gear position, date, time, trip and more. The Karizma XMR 210 has a powerful 210 cc liquid-cooled DOHC V4 engine that delivers 25.15PS of peak power and 20.4Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and has a slip-and-assist clutch for smooth shifting.