  • Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India: Check India price, specs, availability

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India: Check India price, specs, availability

Hero Karizma XMR 210 arrived in India today. The newly launched bike comes with a 210cc liquid-cooled engine, a new design and many advanced features.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Aug 29, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Hero Karizma XMR 210 arrived in India today. The first generation of Karizma bike was introduced by Hero Honda in 2003. However, Karizma bikes were not available in the Indian market for a few years now. With the launch of the new Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp has re-introduced the iconic Karizma bike in the Indian market. The newly launched bike comes with a new design and advanced features. Some of the highlighted features include a 6-step mono-shock suspension, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, adjustable windshield, slip and assist clutch, and more. The new Karizma XMR will come with a 210cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It will produce 20.4Nm of peak torque and 25.5PS of power.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 price and availability

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be available in three colours- Black, Yellow and Red and priced at Rs 1,72,900. Interested buyers can book the new Karizma XMR 210 starting today at 2:10 PM via Hero MotoCorp’s official website. 

The story is developing……..

 

 

