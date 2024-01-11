Hero MotoCorp has scheduled a launch on January 23. The automotive company will debut the much-awaited Hero Mavrick at the event. The Mavrick will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440, but will cost less than it.

The company hasn’t revealed much apart from the release date, but it has created a landing page on the website for users to know more about the bike. Previously, the Mavrick was spotted in spy shots revealing the front and side looks.

Hero Mavrick specifications and features (expected)

The Hero Mavrick will feature a redesigned H-shaped LED DRL unit. It will have an overall retro design with a round headlamp and rearview mirrors. While the Mavrick will be based on X440, it will have its own styling cues.

Underlining its retro look, the motorcycle will also have a circular instrument, which is expected to be a 3.5-inch TFT screen. The bike is also expected to have Bluetooth connectivity, which could be helpful for accesing navigation and call/message alerts while riding. Moreover, Hero may also offer an app for a more connected experience.

Now, moving to the engine, the Mavrick is expected to have a 440cc engine. It will likely be a single-cylinder air-cooled engine offering 27 bhp peak power and 38 Nm of max torque. It will come with 6-speed gearbox. Considering the affordability factor, it may not get all X440 features. Expect conventional telescopic forks and budget-centric tyres.

Apart from this, there are no details about the motorcycle as of yet. However, as we move closer to the release, we should learn more. As for the pricing, the Hero Mavrick 440 will on the expensive side, but is expected be competitively priced in comparison with the X440.

Hero Mavrick India price and rivals (expected)

The Hero Mavrick is expected to be priced at around Rs 2 lakh. The motorcycle will compete with other 300-400cc bikes in the country. For comparison, the Harley X440 with the same 440cc as the Mavrick costs Rs 2.39 lakh and the Royal Enfield 350 is priced at Rs 2.28 lakh.

Upon launch, expect the Mavrick to hit the roads sometime later after a pre-booking session. Are you interested in the upcoming 440cc motorcycle by Hero MotoCorp? Do let us know.