Top 8 kitchen chimneys under Rs 15,000 in India: Curved glass, filterless, autoclean

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 01:45 PM (IST)
The Faber 90 cm vertical wall-mounted chimney has a 1200 m³/hr filterless system with two-way suction and autoclean. It features touch and gesture controls. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and offers an 8-year motor warranty with 2-year comprehensive warranty.
The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr filterless autoclean system with curved glass. It features touch and motion sensor controls. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and comes with a 10-year motor warranty and 2-year product warranty.
The Elica 60 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr BLDC filterless autoclean system. It features touch and motion sensor controls and comes in black. The chimney is priced at Rs 14,990 and offers a 15-year motor warranty with 5-year comprehensive warranty.
The Glen Rica 60 cm kitchen chimney has a 1500 m³/hr BLDC filterless thermal autoclean system with curved glass. It features touch and gesture controls and aeration technology. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in black.
The Elica 90 cm kitchen chimney has a 1350 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It features touch and motion sensor controls and comes in black. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,499 and offers a 15-year motor warranty with 5-year comprehensive warranty.
The Whirlpool CGFL PRO 904 HAC BK is a 90cm kitchen chimney with a 1600 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It features touch and gesture controls and is made in India. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,290 and offers an 11-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive warranty.
The Crompton Intelli Sense is a 75cm box kitchen chimney with a 1470 m³/hr filterless autoclean system. It has touch and motion sensor controls and a built-in oil collector. The chimney costs Rs 14,599 and comes with a 10-year motor warranty and 1-year overall warranty.
The Faber Hood Creso is a 60cm filterless autoclean chimney with a capacity of 1500 m³/hr. It features touch and gesture controls and comes with a built-in oil collector. The chimney is priced at Rs 13,990 and offers a 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.
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