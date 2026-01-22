Preparing for the SAT? Google’s Gemini now has full practice tests

Students preparing for the SAT now have another free tool to rely on. Google has announced that full-length SAT practice tests are now available directly inside Gemini, allowing students to take mock exams without paying extra or signing up for separate test prep services. Also Read: 6 best AI-powered smartphones to buy in January 2026

The update was shared by Sundar Pichai on X (formerly Twitter), wheerwhere he said students can start taking SAT practice tests right away, with more standardised exams planned for the future. Also Read: Google Maps Tips To Save Time While Traveling

Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the @GeminiApp. It uses vetted content from @ThePrincetonRev and gives you feedback straight away. Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way!pic.twitter.com/S93SAtss4F — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 21, 2026

Full-Length SAT Practice Tests, Free to Use

According to Google, students can now attempt complete SAT practice exams inside the Gemini app at no cost. These are not short quizzes or sample questions, but full-length tests designed to mirror the actual exam structure. The goal is to help students understand the format, manage time better, and get comfortable with the kind of questions they may face on test day.

The practice tests are built using vetted material from The Princeton Review, which is widely used by students preparing for standardised exams. The idea is to make the questions feel close to what students can expect in the actual SAT.

Instant Feedback and Explanations

After finishing a practice test, students get feedback straight away. Gemini points out where students performed well and flags areas that may need more attention. If a question is answered incorrectly, the app can explain the correct answer in a simple way.

This helps students identify problem areas quickly, without having to wait for results or go through answers manually. Gemini can also help turn those results into a basic study plan, focusing on weaker topics.

Built for Everyday Study Habits

Google says many students already use Gemini for daily studying tasks, such as creating flashcards, summarising notes, or practising with short quizzes. Adding full-length SAT tests is meant to support students during more critical phases of exam preparation, especially when standardised tests play a major role in college applications.

The SAT is the first exam supported under this feature, but Google has confirmed that additional tests will be added later.

Who This Is Useful For

The feature should be useful for both first-time test takers and those planning to retake the SAT. Since the practice tests are free and available whenever needed, students can prepare at their own pace and come back to difficult topics as often as they want.