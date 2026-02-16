comscore
हिंदी
PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi; 600+ startups participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together 600+ startups, global pavilions, and live demos.

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 16, 2026, 07:06 PM (IST)

PM Modi At AI summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026: India’s growing focus on artificial intelligence is evident, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today. news Also Read: India AI Impact Summit 2026: India’s first commercial chip production likely by February-end, MeitY Secretary says

During his visit, the Prime Minister walked through multiple exhibition zones, interacted with startups, and spoke with companies showcasing their AI-led innovations. news Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman - know guest list, venue, and registration details

This is a developing story.. news Also Read: Sundar Pichai Announces Google To Build India’s First Mega AI Hub With Airtel; PM Modi Reacts