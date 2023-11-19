comscore
  • OpenAI board now considering bringing Sam Altman back as CEO

OpenAI board fired Sam Altman as it did not deem him fit and trustworthy enough anymore to be the company's chief executive.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Nov 19, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Sam Altman is now being reconsidered as the CEO of OpenAI.
Story Highlights

  • OpenAI is now reportedly considering to bring Sam Altman back.
  • The ChatGPT company fired Altman abruptly on Friday.
  • After firing Altman, OpenAI faced a massive backlash from different tech leaders.

After creating a high-voltage drama after abruptly sacking Sam Altman, the OpenAI board is now reportedly in discussions with him to return to the company as its chief executive officer (CEO). However, Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, is “ambivalent” about coming back and would seek key governance changes, reports The Verge, citing people aware of the development.

“A source close to Altman says the board had agreed in principle to resign and to allow Altman and Greg Brockman (OpenAI President and co-founder) to return, but has since waffled — missing a key deadline by which many OpenAI staffers were set to resign,” the report said late on Saturday.

OpenAI board fired Altman as it did not deem him fit and trustworthy enough anymore to be the company’s chief executive. “Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” OpenAI said in the blog without elaborating. Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and co-founder, who stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, quit the company, he announced on messaging platform X late on Friday. “Based on today’s news, I quit,” he wrote.

If Altman decides to leave and start a new company, those employees would join him, the report added. After Altman’s sacking and Brockman’s resignation, at least three senior researchers also resigned, and more departures are in the works. According to a report in The Information, citing sources, OpenAI research director Jakub Pachocki, AI risk evaluation head Aleksander Madry, and long-time researcher Szymon Sidor have quit.

“The departures are a sign of immense disappointment among some employees after the Altman ouster and underscore long-simmering divisions at the ChatGPT creator about AI ‘safety’ practices,” the report noted.

OpenAI didn’t comment about Altman discussing a return with the board.

OpenAI’s current board consists of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Sutskever, who also co-founded OpenAI, was instrumental in the ousting of Altman, according to reports.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

