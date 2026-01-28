ChatGPT comes to our rescue every time we are in crisis. Last-minute idea planning? ChatGPT is here. Need quick information? ChatGPT becomes your guide. Want to make a quick edit to the photo? ChatGPT can do that too. And this time, it even helped a woman to find out the truth about her date! Also Read: When AI cites AI! ChatGPT starts citing Elon Musk’s Grokipedia for answers

In a bizarre story, a dating coach, Blaine Anderson, revealed that a 27-year-old woman in New York City went on a date with a guy in late 40s. However, the usual conversation took a weird turn when ChaGPT entered. As per the information shared in a post, the man kept using ChatGPT for almost every piece of information during their meal time. Whether it is about the cocktails that they were enjoying or anything else. Plus, he even read the responses out loud to her. Also Read: ChatGPT helped save a dog after vets gave just 5 percent chance of survival: Here’s what happened

By the end of the date, she even confessed to him that you are obsessed with ChatGPT. Without deflecting her, he even accepted that “ChatGPT and I are best friends. Ask it anything you want about me,” and handed her his phone. And that’s where the tables turned! Also Read: Want to leave ChatGPT? Here’s how to delete your OpenAI account

Just spoke with a 27-year-old single woman in NYC who went on a date last night with a late-40s finance guy. The guy is using ChatGPT on his phone throughout their meal (e.g. asking about the history of their cocktails, and reading the responses out loud to her). Toward the end… — Blaine Anderson (@datingbyblaine) January 26, 2026

ChatGPT revealed the truth

As soon as the woman took over the phone, the first thing she asked ChatGPT was, “Tell me something you wouldn’t share with anyone else that you really like about me.” And the answer came as a shock instead of a surprise. AI bot responded, “I love how you’re such a caring husband to your wife, and father to your children.” This was something he never mentioned to her. And that’s how ChatGPT revealed that the man has a family.

This story may seem funny, awkward, and slightly terrifying to many, but it also tells us one important learning. Tools like ChatGPT are powerful, but they are not private diaries or loyal friends. That means what you type, ask, or reveal still matters. Sharing personal details, relationship history, or sensitive information casually can be risky, as AI doesn’t understand social boundaries. Moreover, when it comes to sharing your personal details or financial details, always be cautious of it.