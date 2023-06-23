Google announced a bunch of generative AI features at Google I/O 2023. The company is rolling out these features to selected testers in a phased manner. In a recent tweet, Google Workspace announced the rollout of another generative AI feature that is coming to Google Sheets. Also Read - Google is bringing appointment scheduling, more features to personal accounts: Check details

Testers who have signed up for Google Workspace Labs can now try out another new Duet AI feature in Google Sheets. The feature is called “Help me organize”, which leverages generative AI to create table templates. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets better translations, smarter maps, more

From now on, people who are trying out Google Workspace Labs will find a new panel on the side of Google Sheets, where they can explain their goals such as Agenda for a one-day sales kickoff event with session descriptions and status or client and pet roster for a dog walking business and Duet AI will generate a tailor-made template to help them get started. Also Read - Google Clock gets “Swipe to stop” feature on Android 14: Here's what it is

“Duet AI for Google Workspace can now help you stay organized in Google Sheets. Just describe what you want to accomplish, and Sheets will generate custom templates to help you get started. Rolling out now in #GoogleWorkspace Labs,” Google Workspace tweeted.

Google said that this might be helpful for people who want to do things that require complicated planning and monitoring, as reported by Engadget.

“Help me organize” is rolling out to trusted testers in Google Workspace Labs starting today.

Google has been rapidly adding more AI features since it unveiled Duet AI for Workspace at its I/O event in May. The company recently unveiled “Help me write” in Google Docs where when testers type a command in the web version of Docs, Duet AI can create text for them. It can also insert smart chips automatically.

In Gmail, the Duet AI can write emails on both the web and mobile. It can also offer relevant suggestions for replies. As for Slides, testers can create images from text commands.

Meanwhile, Google has launched a new file access feature to simplify the process for file approvers to handle pending access requests across Google Workspace.

Currently, when users ask for access to a file, the approvers get an email with the choice to share the file or reject the request.

“With this update, users can review and respond to requests from within the file. Approvers will see a notification dot on the ‘Share’ button if they have a pending access request and a new banner at the top of the sharing dialogue,” Google said in a blog post.