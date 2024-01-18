Samsung announced its new Galaxy S24 series and the innovative ‘Galaxy AI’ features that come with them at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. The ‘Galaxy AI’ is designed to usher in a new generation of AI smartphones that offer a new way to connect, create and play. Here are some of the ‘Galaxy AI’ features.

Circle to Search with Google

The Galaxy S24 series also introduces Circle to Search with Google, a gesture-based feature that lets users search for anything on their screen with a long press on the home button. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24’s screen to get helpful, high-quality search results.

Galaxy AI editing tools

With Galaxy AI, Samsung offers editing tools that can perform simple tasks like erasing, recomposing, and remastering photos and videos. Galaxy AI can also recommend optimal adjustments for each photo with Edit Suggestion, or fill in missing parts of the background with Generative Edit. For videos, Galaxy AI can create Instant Slow-mo by adding extra frames based on motion, making fast-paced scenes smoother and clear.

What else?

The Galaxy S24 series comes with many advanced features powered by ‘Galaxy AI’, such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and more. Galaxy AI’s Live Translate allows users to make phone calls with voice and text translations in real-time within the native app. The Galaxy AI brings a new Interpreter powered by generative AI, which enables users to have live conversations with instant translations on a split-screen view, where each person can see a text transcription of what the other person is saying. It works even without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Galaxy AI also brings Chat Assist to help users communicate with the right tone for different situations, such as a formal message to a colleague or a catchy caption for a social media post. In addition to this, Android Auto with Galaxy AI will also help users stay focused on the road by summarizing incoming messages and suggesting appropriate replies and actions, such as sharing their ETA.

Furthermore, Note Assist in Samsung Notes makes note-taking easier and smarter with ‘Galaxy AI’. It features AI-generated summaries, template creation that organizes notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation that gives notes a brief preview for easy identification.

Samsung has also introduced Galaxy AI in Transcript Assist. It uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers.

With Advanced Intelligence settings, Galaxy S24 users can choose how much data they want to use for AI features that require online processing, giving them more control over their AI experiences.