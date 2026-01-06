As the new year begins, Amazon has started it while refreshing the Amazon Fire TV UI design. The reason is simple, help you find something faster than before. As part of its latest updates, Amazon has announced a redesigned Fire TV user interface that promises a cleaner layout, quicker access to content, and fewer distractions between you and your next show. Also Read: contest

The update is being rolled out alongside Amazon’s broader push around Alexa+ and new smart TV products, but for everyday users, the Fire TV interface changes are the most noticeable upgrade. Also Read: contest

Fire TV Home Screen Redesign

The new Fire TV interface comes with a more modern look. Rounded tiles, improved spacing, and subtle colour gradients make the home screen feel less cluttered than before. More importantly, content discovery has been reorganised. Also Read: cryt

Fire TV now uses clear tabs for Movies, TV Shows, Sports, News, and Live TV. When you open any of these sections, the platform first shows titles from the apps you’re already subscribed to, instead of pushing content from services you don’t use.

Another practical change is app pinning. You can now add up to 20 apps to the home screen, a big jump from the earlier limit of six. This makes switching between streaming platforms far quicker.

Amazon says it has rewritten parts of Fire TV’s underlying system, resulting in noticeably faster responsiveness. While you won’t see numbers on the screen, the idea is fewer lags when opening apps or scrolling.

There’s also a new quick settings panel. By long-pressing the Home button on the Fire TV remote, you can instantly access audio controls, accessibility options, and connected smart home devices. It cuts down the number of steps needed for everyday adjustments.

Fire TV And Alexa Ecosystem

Amazon says that the latest updated Fire TV experience also couples with Amazon’s Alexa+ ecosystem. From recommending shows and movies to quickly opening them on Fire TV, Alexa plays a more active role in helping you decide what to watch next.

Not just the TV app, Amazon is also making changes to the Fire TV mobile app, while making sure that you browse the content and watchlists directly from your phone to the TV.

Trending Now

Rollout timeline and supported devices

Amazon has confirmed that the redesigned Fire TV interface will begin rolling out in February to devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), and select Fire TV-powered TVs. It will get the support with partner brands such as Hisense, TCL, and Panasonic, however, it will follow in the spring.