AI Impact Summit 2026: From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman - know guest list, venue, and registration details

India is all set to host one of its biggest artificial intelligence gatherings next week. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring global tech leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators under one roof, signalling how seriously the country is positioning itself in the fast-evolving AI space.

Scheduled to take place in New Delhi, the five-day event is expected to spark conversations around AI governance, safety, innovation, and real-world deployment. If you are planning to attend, or simply want to know what's happening, here's a quick guide covering the key details.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Date, Time and Venue

The summit will run from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, one of the capital's largest convention venues. Organisers say daily sessions are expected to take place between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, packed with discussions, keynote speeches, research presentations, and industry panels.

The venue will also host the India AI Expo, spread across nearly 70,000 square metres, where hundreds of companies, startups, and institutions will showcase AI-driven technologies.

Who is expected to attend

The guest list already reads like a global tech lineup. Leaders such as Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Demis Hassabis are expected to participate, alongside several ministers, CEOs, and AI researchers.

Government representation is equally strong, with delegations from over 100 countries anticipated. Reports suggest that 15–20 heads of government and more than 50 ministers could attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate the summit and chair a high-level CEO roundtable.

What to expect? Day-wise highlights

Across 700+ sessions, the summit will explore themes such as AI safety, ethical frameworks, data protection, inclusion, and India’s sovereign AI strategy.

The event is built around three guiding pillars, People, Planet, and Progress, which further expand into working groups covering human capital, trusted AI, innovation, economic development, and social empowerment.

Visitors can also expect announcements around national AI initiatives aimed at improving digital skills among students and young professionals.

Feb 16: Opening keynotes, policy discussions, and the launch of the AI Expo

Feb 17: Sector-focused conversations and knowledge reports

Feb 18: Research symposium featuring academics and think tanks

Feb 19: Formal inauguration and CEO roundtable

Feb 20: Global council meetings followed by a Leaders’ Declaration

AI Impact Summit 2026: How To Register

Registration is currently open through the summit’s official website. Just follow these steps: