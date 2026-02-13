AI Impact Summit 2026: From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman - know guest list, venue, and registration details

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 13, 2026, 11:55 PM (IST)
India is all set to host one of its biggest artificial intelligence gatherings next week. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring global tech leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators under one roof, signalling how seriously the country is positioning itself in the fast-evolving AI space. Also Read: Rs 300 to Rs 643 crore for AI.com? The internet loved the story, but records tell another
Scheduled to take place in New Delhi, the five-day event is expected to spark conversations around AI governance, safety, innovation, and real-world deployment. If you are planning to attend, or simply want to know what’s happening, here’s a quick guide covering the key details. Also Read: An actual dinner date with AI chatbot? This NYC Cafe says "Yes"
The summit will run from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, one of the capital’s largest convention venues. Organisers say daily sessions are expected to take place between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, packed with discussions, keynote speeches, research presentations, and industry panels. Also Read: Using ChatGPT? Here’s What You Should Never Share
The venue will also host the India AI Expo, spread across nearly 70,000 square metres, where hundreds of companies, startups, and institutions will showcase AI-driven technologies.
The guest list already reads like a global tech lineup. Leaders such as Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Demis Hassabis are expected to participate, alongside several ministers, CEOs, and AI researchers.
Government representation is equally strong, with delegations from over 100 countries anticipated. Reports suggest that 15–20 heads of government and more than 50 ministers could attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate the summit and chair a high-level CEO roundtable.
Across 700+ sessions, the summit will explore themes such as AI safety, ethical frameworks, data protection, inclusion, and India’s sovereign AI strategy.
The event is built around three guiding pillars, People, Planet, and Progress, which further expand into working groups covering human capital, trusted AI, innovation, economic development, and social empowerment.
Visitors can also expect announcements around national AI initiatives aimed at improving digital skills among students and young professionals.
Registration is currently open through the summit’s official website. Just follow these steps:
