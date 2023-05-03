Zoom will soon provide cloud-based PBX service to MNCs and businesses operating in India. The company announced today that it has received a unified license from the Department of Telecommunications, which will enable the company to offer its Zoom Phone.

The San Jose-based company has been offering voice and video conferencing services through its website and app.

“ZVC India has received the Unified License with Access – All/PAN India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD – International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India,” the company said in a statement.

Zoom Phone is a cloud-based PBX application service, which offers a single communication platform to companies for their global workforce. The service offers features such as intelligent call routing, auto attendants, interactive voice response and among others.

“Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with cloud PBX service,” the company said.

For unaware, cloud-based PBX or Private Branch Exchange services delivers communication services over the Internet. It allows employees from one office to connect with another just by dialling an internal extension. It does not matter whether both the employees are on the same premises or not.

“With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head, India & SAARC Region, Zoom Video Communications.

In the coming months, Zoom will be working with stakeholders to offer a complete telecommunications service bundled with its Zoom Phone PBX service, as pre the company.

Difference between a cloud-based PBX and a legacy PBX

Legacy PBX uses analogue switch boards like public switched telephone network, which includes telephone lines and fibre optic cables etc. for internal calls.

A cloud-based PBX phone sends digital data to the service provider which is then converted by data centres. Data centres then send it to a public switched telephone network.

The total cost of ownership of the cloud-based PBX is low as it is a completely outsourced solution. Companies do not need to buy expensive phone systems and there are no installation and maintenance costs.

Further, by using cloud-based PBX systems companies can connect remote employees with their phones.

Meanwhile, in February Zoom laid off about 1,300 people or 15 percent of its workforce and its CEO Eric Yuan reduced his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 percent and foregone his FY23 corporate bonus. During the pandemic, Zoom usage surged significantly as millions stayed home.