Why WhatsApp is introducing SIM binding in India? New rule may change how you use your account

WhatsApp is testing the new SIM binding feature in India. This update is associated with new government regulations that pay attention to the safety of users and fraud prevention. The feature remains in testing and has not been made available to everybody yet. Notifications requesting users to confirm the presence of the SIM have already been received by some users.

WhatsApp Working on SIM Binding: How it Works

SIM binding is a feature that can be used to check whether the phone number of a user is attached to the SIM card within their phone. It provides an additional level of protection over OTP verification.

Through this system, WhatsApp will be able to examine whether the number registered is still in use in the same device. This assists to minimize the chances of illegal access and improper usage of the account. It also complicates the use by attackers of duplicate SIM cards.

Why Messaging App is Testing This Feature?

The feature is under trial to comply with new rules set by the government. Messaging apps have been requested to enhance security by the Department of Telecommunications. Such applications as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal are likely to comply with these rules.

The idea is to counter internet fraud and secure the users. A significant number of frauds occur once the attackers can access phone numbers via SIM swaps or OTP attacks. SIM binding will assist in avoiding such problems.

What New Rules will Mean for Users?

In the meantime, the user is not required to do anything. The feature is still under testing. Nevertheless, users might be compelled to have the SIM card running in their primary device when it is up to full launch.

The change can impact customers that use more than one device or frequently change their SIM cards. Periodic checks can also be implemented to ensure that the SIM remained active.

Launch Timeline

The deadline provided by the government to companies to comply with these rules is the 31 of December, 2026. The implementation can be done in phases where companies can test and make the system to be better.

Provided that SIM binding is fully employed, messaging applications can become safer. It can decrease fraud and secure the accounts of users. Nonetheless, it might also modify the way in which individuals utilize apps as those on a device.

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In general, the given feature indicates the move towards increased security in digital communication. The testing still goes on and will provide users with additional updates.