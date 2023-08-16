TikTok, which is banned in some countries for its association to a Chinese company, has time and again inspired several platforms to make changes to how they deliver content. The latest platform to take inspiration from a TikTok feature and adapt it for its app is YouTube Music, which has launched a new vertical video feed that you can scroll to quickly listen to music samples. Aptly called Samples, the feature lets you discover music with a single tap.

The signature scrolling feed of vertical videos was introduced by TikTok, which it used not just for short form videos but also for music. Taking a cue from that functionality, YouTube Music’s Samples is available through a new tab in the app’s bottom part. Tapping it takes you to a scrollable video feed, featuring samples of music videos that YouTube Music thinks you will like. These are short videos, not full songs, so if you want to listen to a song you came across while scrolling, a single tap opens that video and music.

Samples features 30-second-long music video samples based on your taste profile, including a focus on the artists you have liked. However, in addition to music from your favourite artists, Samples will feature video samples from related artists, so you always have new music to discover. It is not a way to listen to songs. Instead, it is YouTube Music’s way of giving you a variety of options in a more interactive way so that you get a sense of the song right on your screen. Videos have a bigger impact than plain music when looking at a screen — a property YouTube Music is hoping to capitalise with Samples.

“Powered by the world’s largest catalog of music videos, this personalized feed will explore the depths and breadth of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to, whether it’s the latest release from an up-and-coming artist or a deep cut from a legacy artist we just think you’d really like,” said T. Jay Fowler, director of product management at YouTube Music.

The Samples tab has started to roll out today to YouTube Music users globally on both Android and iOS platforms.