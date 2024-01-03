X introduces new basic plan for verified organisations: Details here

X, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a new basic subscription plan for verified organisations that costs $200 (Rs 16,650 approximately) per month or $2,000 (Rs 1,66,500 approximately) per year. The basic plan offers verified organisations a gold check-mark badge and some other perks, instead of the “full access” plan that costs $1,000 (Rs 83,200) per month.

X said that the basic plan is “designed for smaller businesses” and that it gives them ad credits and priority support to help them grow faster on X. However, reports suggest that the reason for the cheaper plan is that X has struggled to get businesses to pay for the more expensive plan.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Top 5 bikes launched in India under Rs 3 lakh

“Our new Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200/month or $2000/year! Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X,” X’s Verified wrote in a post on the platform.

Our new Verified Organizations Basic tier is now available for $200/month or $2000/year! Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits & priority support to enable faster growth on X Subscribe via https://t.co/tavd2Beuhx — Verified (@verified) January 2, 2024

Previously, X has rolled out two new subscription plans for its users. The Premium Plus plan costs $16 (Rs 1,330 approximately) per month and offers the highest level of enhancement for the users’ replies. The Basic plan costs $3 (Rs 250 approximately) per month and provides a slight improvement to the replies. These new plans were launched soon after X added audio and video calls to its features, aiming to attract more paid users

X has also started to restore headlines to URLs on its website, after removing them last year. The Verge reported that the headlines and website titles are now shown over the images that link to those pages.

Musk had decided to remove headlines last year because he thought it would make posts look more aesthetic. He announced in November last year that headlines would come back over URL cards in a future update. He wrote: “In an upcoming release, X will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card.”