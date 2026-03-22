X introduces AI Summaries and Listen feature: How to read or hear articles in seconds

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced new AI options to make content consumption more rapid. The site has now enabled users to summarize long articles and even listen to them. These features are aimed at users who seek fast information without reading complete articles. Also Read: What Elon Musk told investors when they asked about paying Twitter office rent

X Launched ‘AI Summaries’ Feature

The new Summarise feature assists people to learn long articles within a small amount of time. Users can tap a button to receive the essential information instead of reading the entire content. The summary is presented in a plain format that is typically in the form of bullet points.

The new option added by X (Twitter) option is handy when an individual goes through numerous posts and desires to be informed. It saves time and enables the users to concentrate on important information without having to read the whole article.

Step-By-Step Guide How it Works

Using the feature is simple.

Step 1: To do it, users should open any article posted on the platform.

Step 2: Press the “Summarise” button.

Step 3: Thereafter, the system creates a brief overview of the material.

Step 4: The output is simple to read and brings out the significant detail.

Step 5: This simplifies the process by which the users can grasp the subject matter in the shortest time possible.

Mixed Reactions from Users

Users have reacted differently to this feature. Other individuals find it convenient as it assists them to save time and read more materials within a less time. It is useful to people who like a concise and straightforward information.

Some users are however not completely satisfied. They believe that summaries can omit crucial information or unveil major points too fast. This might save the necessity to read the whole article.

X Also Introduced Listen Feature

X has also added a Listen feature in addition to summaries. This enables the user to listen to articles rather than read them. The capability involves AI voice to read material.

This can be helpful in multi-tasking. Users will be able to listen to articles when performing other tasks, and it will be easier to be informed without looking at the screen.

Availability and India Price

Premium users can only access these AI features at present. There are premium and Premium Plus subscription plans. In India, Premium will cost per month Rs 427, whereas Premium Plus will cost Rs 2,570. There are also limited-time discounts on the platform.

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The X AI features are meant to simplify content. Audio and summaries are flexible to users. Although the opinion might vary, these tools demonstrate how AI is transforming the process of reading and engaging with content on the internet.