Why Telegram app keeps landing in controversy

Telegram is temporarily banned in India ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) says several channels were allegedly being used to spread misinformation around paper leaks and even demand lakhs of rupees from students for fake question papers. Also Read: Telegram banned in India ahead of NEET 2026 re-exam: Here's why

But the ban has also triggered another discussion online. Why Telegram? Why not WhatsApp? After all, scams exist on almost every messaging platform. The answer is not as simple as “Telegram is unsafe.” In fact, many of the features that are now being discussed are the same features that made Telegram popular in the first place. Also Read: Telegram brings self-running chats with bot-to-bot communication

Here are some interesting facts about Telegram that make it very different from other apps. Also Read: How to hide your phone number on Telegram

Telegram features that raise problems too

1. Telegram isn’t popular because of chatting

This might sound strange, but many people don’t even use Telegram as their primary messaging app. Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram has gradually become a mix of cloud storage, file-sharing platform, community hub, content distribution tool, and messaging service. In India, many users keep Telegram installed only for study material, movies, large file transfers, public channels, or communities.

And that leads to the next point.

2. You don’t need to reveal your phone number

One of Telegram’s biggest advantages is privacy. You can create a username and connect with people without sharing your mobile number. For regular users, this is useful. For anonymous channel admins, it can also make identity tracking harder.

WhatsApp still largely revolves around phone numbers.

Feature Telegram WhatsApp Username-based communication Yes No Hide phone number Yes Limited Anonymous public channels Yes No

3. Telegram groups are massive

Telegram operates on a completely different scale. Public groups can accommodate up to 2 lakh members, while channels can broadcast information to unlimited subscribers. This makes Telegram ideal for reaching large audiences quickly.

4. Public channels are searchable

This is one of the biggest differences between Telegram and WhatsApp. Anyone can search for public channels directly inside Telegram. A simple keyword search can lead users to thousands of public communities. WhatsApp and Signal usually require invite links or phone numbers, making public discovery much harder.

5. Telegram lets users edit old messages

This feature has become the centre of the NEET controversy. Telegram allows users to edit older messages while retaining the original posting time. According to the NTA, some channel operators allegedly used this feature to modify old posts after an exam and then claimed they had leaked the paper beforehand.

Because of these concerns, Telegram’s message-editing feature has reportedly been restricted in India until June 30.

6. Telegram is more than a messaging app

Many users treat Telegram like cloud storage. The platform supports large file uploads, bots, mini apps, automated tools, communities, and content-sharing channels.

It offers file sharing up to 2GB free and 4GB with a Premium subscription. There are bots, mini apps, and even cloud storage-like access.

7. Banning Telegram may not be even easy

One surprising fact is that blocking Telegram completely is technically difficult. The platform uses its own networking technologies, cloud infrastructure, and proxy systems. Cybersecurity experts have often pointed out that users can sometimes bypass restrictions using alternative routing methods (including VPN).

This is why many experts believe platform bans alone cannot completely stop scams or misinformation.

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The Telegram ban may be temporary, but it has once again highlighted the complicated balance between privacy, security, and misinformation. For millions of users, Telegram remains a useful platform for study groups, work communities, and content sharing. At the same time, authorities argue that some of its features can be exploited to spread fraud at scale.

Quick Facts about Telegram