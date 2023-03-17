comscore WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users
WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

Earlier this month, Meta-owned WhatsApp was reported to be working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for the iOS beta.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta. The tweaked chat attachment menu is clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application. According to the WhatsApp watchdog, the new interface will offer a “more modern and intuitive experience to users.” The feature is available in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.6.17. Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce a new feature on iOS to let users extract text from images

Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for the iOS beta. WhatsApp is planning to make the attachment menu decluttered and simpler for users of both platforms. Also Read - WhatsApp to release profile icons within group chats for Android

Image: WABetaInfo

 

Meanwhile, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature in Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats. This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

WhatsApp is also working on restricting the poll option to only one choice. The company is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer, which will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice, reports WABetaInfo.

When users select multiple options in a poll, it leads to “some ambiguity, and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”, the report said.

However, with the new feature, the poll results will be clear and more accurate.

The ability to limit polls to only one choice is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: March 17, 2023 7:37 PM IST
WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

