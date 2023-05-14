comscore
News

WhatsApp working on 12 new features along with Broadcast Channel Conversation

Apps

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on the new Broadcast Channel Conversation features.
  • WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a host other features.
  • Other features include admin review, shortcuts, real followers count, and more.
Whatsapp-msg

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

The ability to view channels is under development and it will be available to beta testers in a future update of the app, according to WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

The company is working on implementing numerous channel features in order to provide users with the best possible experience once channels are released. Also Read - Meta begins third round of layoffs, technical employees most affected

The features include full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting, the report said.

Moreover, the report said that the features also showcase the company’s commitment to ensuring that users have a large set of features to explore and use and making it easier for users to understand and manage channels.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘admin review’ on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 14, 2023 12:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a host of new features

Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla, Says Musk

A.Dylan Jadeja confirmed to be the next CEO of Riot Games

Former ByteDance exec says company inflated user engagement

JioCinema Premium costs Rs 999: Here's what you get

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video