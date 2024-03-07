WhatsApp users on Android can soon create custom stickers

WhatsApp has allowed users to create custom stickers on iOS since last year, but the Android app surprisingly did not have the feature. Even though stickers have been a major part of interactive communication the Meta-owned chat app offers, Android users have longed for a tool that could allow them to create stickers from any photo they want. But that is changing now. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android comes with the sticker maker tool, letting users create stickers from any photo in their phone’s gallery. Since this feature is a part of WhatsApp’s beta programme, it is currently not available for everyone. However, it will be a matter of time before WhatsApp announces a wider rollout.

How the sticker maker works in WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.6.5 includes the sticker-making functionality in the sticker section of the app. The process is simple and akin to that of the app’s iOS counterpart. When you tap the emoji button and navigate to the third tab, denoted by a folded sticker icon, you will see a new ‘Create’ option. Tapping it will open your phone’s gallery where you can choose any photo you want. However, it is recommended you choose a photo with some person, animal or prominent thing in it. WhatsApp will automatically segregate the person or the animal or the thing and turn it into a sticker with a white border. You can send this sticker to the chat you are at and to any other chats because it is saved to your stickers section.

Is it available for me now?

The answer to this question depends on whether or not you are a beta tester for WhatsApp. If you have signed up for the WhatsApp beta programme, chances are you will come across this feature in your app. But there is no guarantee because WhatsApp has rolled out the sicker maker to select beta testers. Those who use WhatsApp’s stable app will need to wait for as long as the company is testing the feature and is not ready for a wider rollout. For reference, WhatsApp first teased the feature last year for iOS, but it took about a year to make the sticker maker available on the platform widely.