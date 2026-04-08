WhatsApp Username are FINALLY rolling out; Chat without revealing phone number

WhatsApp is finally moving beyond phone numbers. The instant messaging platform has started rolling out usernames, which means you’ll soon be able to chat with someone without sharing your number. It’s a small shift on paper, but in real use, it changes how people connect on the app. Also Read: WhatsApp CarPlay app released: How iOS users can send messages and make calls safely while driving

How do usernames actually work? As per a report by WabetaInfo, if the feature is available on your account, you’ll see a new username option in profile settings. Once you pick one, that becomes your identity on WhatsApp, something you can share instead of your phone number. Consider it similar to Instagram’s username. That means anyone can search your username and message you directly. Your number stays hidden unless you choose to share it. Also Read: Why WhatsApp is introducing SIM binding in India? New rule may change how you use your account

What kind of Usernames can you choose?

Before you get excited to choose some wild usernames, know that there are some basic rules: Also Read: WhatsApp working on Noise Cancellation feature: How it will make your calls clearer in noisy places

The username should have 3 to 35 characters

It must include at least one letter

You will be able to use only lowercase letters, numbers, dots, and underscores

You can use “www” or domain-style names. So don’t expect to grab something that looks like a website.

Moreover, WhatsApp is adding something called a username key – a simple four-digit code. If you don’t enable it, anyone with your username can message you. If you do, they’ll need both the username and the code. It’s a small but useful filter, especially if you’re sharing your username publicly.

When can you expect?

WhatsApp Username is rolling out, but it is still limited, the report suggested. Right now, this feature is rolling out slowly. That means not everyone will see it immediately. If you want to check, just head to your profile settings and look for the username option. Well, I am still unable to find it! All you can do is.. wait a little more.

WhatsApp Username FAQs

Q1. What is the WhatsApp Username?

Ans. It is an optional feature which will let you have a unique handle to chat without revealing your number.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Q2. What if you have the same username for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp?

Ans. It’s a tricky part! If you’re using the same username across platforms like Instagram or Facebook, WhatsApp may link it through Meta’s Accounts Center. So if you prefer keeping things separate, it’s better to choose a different username here.