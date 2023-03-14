comscore WhatsApp to introduce display pictures within group chats: How it will work
WhatsApp to release profile icons within group chats for Android

The default empty WhatsApp profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden on purpose.

  This WhatsApp feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.
  It is useful when group members share similar names or do not have a profile picture.
  • The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden on purpose.
WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats. Users have to open a group chat to find out if the feature is available for their WhatsApp account, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

WhatsApp to show display profile icons in group chats

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

It is useful when group members share similar names or do not have a profile picture. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will allow users to report status updates. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out a new feature — “approve new participants” in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.

With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo.

In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator. Moreover, the report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group — by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

—With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 14, 2023 11:05 AM IST
