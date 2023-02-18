WhatsApp now rolling out Picture-in-Picture video calls on iOS

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the Picture-in-Picture mode for video calls on iOS. The feature debuted on Android long ago, but it took WhatsApp some time to bring it to the iPhone where navigating to the home screen or any other app would pause the video of a video call. With PiP mode, WhatsApp users on iOS will be able to use other apps while being on a video call. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

The latest update of WhatsApp for iOS takes the version to 23.3.77 and is now available on the App Store. The changelog for the update reads: “With support for iOS Picture in Picture (PiP), you can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without your video being paused.” This means you can browse the internet, scroll through your Instagram feed, and check your emails while you are on a video call without the fear of your video feed getting paused. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon bring Communities feature to its Business application

Apple rolled out the Picture in Picture mode as a part of iOS 14 back in 2020, while the Android counterpart was released in 2017 with the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo. And much like how Apple took almost three years to implement the PiP mode for videos, third-party apps are lagging behind to support the feature on iOS. YouTube enabled PiP mode for its iOS app almost two years after the feature was rolled out and WhatsApp took around three years. Also Read - How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhone

WhatsApp has also rolled out several new features over the past few weeks. Among them is the ability to send high-quality photos and videos, forward the caption along with a photo, share up to 100 photos or videos at once, and create avatars and send them to contacts and set them as your profile picture. The Meta-owned company is also planning to expand the features of its business app called WhatsApp Business. According to a report, WhatsApp may be working to add the Communities feature to the WhatsApp Business app.