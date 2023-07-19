WhatsApp launches new app for Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp now has a standalone app for Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users to start new chats, continue existing ones, and even make internet calls without needing the phone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on the launch of WhatsApp for Wear OS through a post in his Instagram broadcast. WhatsApp’s new app for smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS is now rolling out to users globally.

The new smartwatch app is compatible with smartwatches powered by Wear OS 3. That means WhatsApp’s new app will also be available on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. At the Google I/O earlier this year, Google previewed WhatsApp’s Wear OS app and released a beta version for developers. The company emphasised that Wear OS 3 would allow third-party apps to offer better experiences to users.

In WhatsApp’s case, users will be able to start new conversations, reply to chats, and receive VoIP calls without needing the app to be connected to a phone. However, in case the smartwatch does not support cellular connectivity, the phone will be required for an internet connection over Bluetooth. Users can also send and receive voice messages through WhatsApp’s Wear OS app.

A move ahead of Apple?

The launch of a Wear OS app by WhatsApp gives Google’s smartwatch platform a slightly upper hand over Apple’s watchOS in terms of native third-party app support. Unlike Wear OS, watchOS does not have a standalone WhatsApp app, which means limited functionality for users. On an Apple Watch, users can only see notifications and reply to messages for WhatsApp but features such as internet calling or initiating a conversation are not available.

Despite limited support for third-party apps, Apple Watches are the most-selling smartwatches in the world. With WhatsApp’s new smartwatch app, Google will hope to lure potential smartwatch buyers who have a plethora of options on the market. While a Wear OS smartwatch will not make much sense to an iPhone user, those with Android phones have the option to go for smartwatches with custom software. It will be interesting to see how WhatsApp’s new app will help Google gain market share in the smartwatch industry.